2021 Honda PCX Unveiled; Gets A New Hybrid Model

For MY2021, the Honda PCX gets new engine options, better equipment, and a new frame as well, along with a few aesthetic changes

Honda has unveiled the 2021 PCX scooter lineup, which now consists of PCX 125, PCX 160, and PCX e:HEV, for its home market. Apart from the new variants, the scooters sport plenty of changes over the outgoing models, including revised frames and a few cosmetic changes as well.

The PCX 125 (simply known as the PCX) has a 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which makes 12.5 PS of peak power and 12 Nm of maximum torque. The PCX 160 is the replacement for the PCX 150, and its 156cc motor generates 15.8 PS and 15 Nm, an increase of 1.1 PS and 1.8 Nm over the outgoing model.

The last variant is the PCX e:HEV, which uses the same 124cc engine as the regular PCX, but combines it with 0.36 kW AC synchronous motor, which adds 1.9 HP and 4.3 Nm of additional grunt. According to Honda, the new hybrid system allows the scooter to have a better low-end performance, along with better refinement. It also gets two driving modes – D and S. The former is suited for better fuel economy, while the latter is for better performance.

The 2021 Honda PCX gets a new frame, which is simpler in design than before, but offer good stiffness. The suspension system is the same as well, with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter utilises 13-inch wheels at both ends, down from the 14-inchers on the outgoing model.

Honda offers disc brakes on both wheels, with a single-channel ABS on offer as well. There’s also a traction control system available, along with other features like a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, USB-C charging port, remote smart key, and a 30.4-litre underseat storage. This storage space is slightly less on the e:HEV model, and the PCX 160 gets LED lighting system.

The price of the 2021 Honda PCX begins at 357,500 yen (around Rs. 2.53 lakh), the PCX 160 from 407,000 yen (~Rs. 2.88 lakh), and the PCX e:HEV from 448,800 yen (~Rs. 3.18 lakh). Honda has only announced the 2021 PCX for the Japanese market at the moment, but it is also expected to debut in the European market next year. However, the e:HEV variant will be exclusive to Japan.