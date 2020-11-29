2021 Honda NC750X and NC 750X DCT Globally Unveiled

The 2021 Honda NC750X sports a host of changes over the previous model, including a revised engine and gearbox, along with new equipment

Honda NC750X was first introduced globally back in 2014, and it’s famous as a jack-of-all-trades motorcycle in the US and European markets. For the 2021 model year, the motorcycle has undergone a lot of changes, in terms of the mechanicals as well as features. The 745cc parallel-twin engine is the same as before, but has been tinkered with to produce higher output (58.5 PS and 69 Nm).

The mid-range is stronger on the revised engine, and Honda has also reworked the gearbox. The first three gears are shorter than before, for improved tractability in urban traffic, while the last three gears have been made taller for better cruising capabilities and improved fuel economy. For added convenience, buyers can opt for the 6-speed DCT variant.

The 2021 NC750X also gets a ride-by-wire throttle, which adds riding modes as well – Sport, Rain, Standard, and Custom – which makes the motorcycle easier to live with. It also gets more sophisticated traction control system, with three settings, along with a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster.

The NC750X retains its design for the model year 2021, but is slightly shorter than before. The suspension travel has been reduced by almost 18mm at the front and 30mm at the rear. While this may be disappointing for a few off-road fans, the lowered suspension has resulted in a lower seat height as well, down by 30mm to 800mm.

As such, shorter riders will now have an easier time on the bike than before. The 2021 NC750X also gets a larger 23-litre storage area (in the faux tank), with a USB smartphone charging port in there. The windshield is also larger, and the entire lighting system consists entirely of LEDs, which adds to the premium feel of the bike. The motorcycle’s kerb weight has also been reduced by 6 kg, down to 214 kg.

The pricing for the 2021 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT haven’t been announced. As for the outgoing model, its price begins from £7,499 in the UK (around Rs. 7.14 lakh), and the new one should cost only a tad bit higher. With Honda’s increased focus on its BigWing dealerships in India, the NC750X could hopefully arrive in the Indian market in the future.