2021 Honda HR-V To Be Unveiled Next Month – 5 Things to Know

Japanese carmaker Honda recently teased the next-generation Honda HR-V, which will officially debut internationally next month

Honda HR-V (known as Vezel in a few markets like Japan and China) first went on sale back in 1999, and in 2013, its second-generation version was introduced. Now, the company is set to officially unveil the third-generation model of the HR-V, on 18th February 2021.

Even before the vehicle’s debut, there are plenty of details that we know about it, thanks to various spy pictures and the recently-released teaser images. Here, we have listed the top five things that we know about the upcoming next-gen Honda HR-V/Vezel.

1. Major cosmetic changes

According to multiple spy pictures, the new HR-V will have a rather boxy design, with a large front grille, LED headlamps and taillights, and a sleeker greenhouse area, and an elongated rear section with a sloping tailgate. The teaser images also reveal that the interior design, specifically the dashboard and infotainment touchscreen, will be completely new.

2. Larger than before

The new Honda HR-V will be bigger in dimensions overall as compared to the outgoing model. Reports from Japan have claimed that the new model will be 120mm longer and 10mm wider, but 5mm lower than the previous-gen version. The bigger dimensions should also liberate more space in the cabin.

3. Different versions for different markets

For select markets, like the US and Canada, Honda will reportedly offer a different version of the HR-V from the one that will be unveiled next month (for European and Asian markets). It’s not known what the changes will be between the two versions; it could be simple aesthetic or mechanical changes, or these two versions could be different vehicles altogether.

4. Multiple Powertrain Options

The teaser images for the upcoming HR-V confirm that there will be a hybrid variant (called e:HEV) alongside a regular petrol engine. The electrified powertrain is quite important for a few markets, like Europe and Japan, but probably won’t be offered in the US and Canada due to cost concerns.

5. Likely to launch in India

Speculations about the launch of Honda HR-V in India have been around for a few years now. The popularity of SUVs is booming in India, the Japanese carmaker will finally be introducing the HR-V in India, expectedly during this year, to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.