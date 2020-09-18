2021 Honda HR-V Rendered Based On Spy Shots; Looks Eye-Catching

2021 Honda HR-V gets a raft of changes inside and out; new features and technologies will also be part of the equation

The next generation Honda HR-V’s arrival has been highly anticipated in the global markets for sometime now and the spy shots have only fueled the speculations. We showed you rendered images of the upcoming HR-V earlier but now a more relevant digital render based on the spy images has been out on the internet.

The HR-V will compete against a range of premium SUVs like Jeep Renegade, Nissan Kicks, and Toyota Corolla Cross in the International markets. The upmarket SUV will have a sharper design language compared to the outgoing model as it stands in line with the latest crop of Honda models with a more aggressive front fascia.

The upright frontal structure is complemented by a flat bonnet, along with U-shaped front grille with horizontal black slats, chrome strip with Honda badge, slender LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed front bumper with sportier fog lamps and wider central air intake among other changes.

The HR-V or Vezel in many markets continue to have the boxy proportions and roofline, and thus a roomier cabin will be part of the equation with high ground clearance and tall pillars enhancing its practicality. The interior will also get a host of updates with new equipment onboard to further strengthen the range.

The rear end will comprise of redesigned tailgate, revised LED tail lamps and bumper, new integrated roof spoiler, relocated license plate holder, etc. We do expect dimensional changes on the 2021 Honda HR-V compared to the outgoing model, as it appears to have a wider stance and the bootspace volume could also be increased.

Rumours of the Honda HR-V’s debut in India have been there for long but it does not appear to be reaching our shores anytime soon. Recently, the Japanese auto giant introduced the fifth generation City sedan while updating the WR-V and Jazz to meet BSVI emission standard. In the global markets, a hatchback based on the new City is in the pipeline for the coming months.