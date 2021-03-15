2021 Honda HR-V Real Life Images; Exterior & Interior Detailed

The new-generation Honda HR-V will launch in the Japanese market soon, and is expected to arrive in the Indian market as well later

The new-generation Honda HR-V (known as Vezel in Japan) had its official global debut last month. The new model features plenty of significant differences, to the styling as well as the mechanicals. The new HR-V will soon go on sale in its home market, and Honda has started making public appearances with the vehicle there.

Here, we have a few images of the new-gen Honda HR-V, out in the real world. The 2021 HR-V has great presence, thanks to its sharp exterior styling. Like the previous model, the new one gets a coupe-style rear section and C-pillar-integrated rear door handles. Other exterior features include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a large front grille, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and LED taillights (with a single-piece design).

The interior of the new HR-V has been completely redesigned. The dashboard is new, and features a floating-type touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The SUV also gets ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, hands-free tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster, etc.

Honda Connect (connected car technology) is also offered here. In terms of safety features, the SUV offers collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane hold assist, hill descent control, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, cornering lights, etc.

There are two powertrain options available on the new-gen Honda HR-V. The first one is a petrol-electric hybrid unit, with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors (combined with a Li-ion battery). It utilises a fixed-ratio transmission, and the combined power output is rated at 109 PS. The second one is a 1.5-litre petrol motor, which belts out 121 PS, and comes mated to a CVT.

The new-generation Honda HR-V is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely during this year. According to speculations, the Indian market will get the hybrid version. Upon launch, the 2021 Honda HR-V will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and also the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.