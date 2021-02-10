2021 Honda HR-V Patent Images Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The new-gen 2021 Honda HR-V is all set to debut on February 18, and the Japanese carmaker could also launch it in India in the near future

Honda is working on introducing a new-gen version of the HR-V (known as Vezel in Japan), and the updated car is all set to make its official debut on February 18, 2021. Test mules of this upcoming SUV have been spied a host of times, and now, patent images of the 2021 HR-V have been leaked on the internet.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the HR-V will feature a large grille up front, LED headlamps and taillights, an elongated rear section and a sloping tailgate. The leaked patent images reveal that the production-ready HR-V’s design could be inspired by the Honda e:concept SUV that was showcased at the Auto China 2020 in September last year.

The HR-V will obviously be based on Honda’s latest design language and is expected to be equipped with a chunky front grille as well as an aggressive front bumper. Two different versions of the SUV have been revealed through the patent images – one with horizontal lines in the front grille, and another one with a sort-of mesh design with chrome highlights.

In terms of size, the new-gen HR-V will measure 4,450 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and stand 1,600 mm tall. If the reports in Japan are to be believed, Honda will be offering the HR-V in four different variants, namely G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z, and e:HEV Play.

The entry-level G trim will likely draw power from a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder motor. On the other hand, the e:HEV models will be powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. Honda is yet to reveal the specifications, but speculations suggest that it will be the same unit as seen on the Honda Fit/Jazz hybrid, i.e. a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors.

The Honda HR-V has actually been speculated for a launch in India for quite some time now, and the Japanese carmaker might finally introduce the new-gen version of the SUV in the country as well in the near future. That said, the HR-V will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.