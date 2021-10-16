2021 Honda HR-V Hybrid New Images Show Appealing Exterior

2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV uses a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor to produce 129 horsepower and 253 Nm of peak torque

The brand new Honda HR-V e:HEV will start reaching showrooms in Europe in the coming months and it will arrive in the United Kingdom in the early parts of next year with prices starting at on-the-road £26,960 (Rs. 27.80 lakh). Ahead of the dealership debut, Honda has released a number of new pictures of the interior and exterior to further up the ante.

Firstly, the e:HEV is the fancy way of Honda calling its Hybrid Electric Vehicle system and it joins a range of hybridized models such as Jazz and CR-V. It derives power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor. The combined power output stands at 129 horsepower and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Courtesy of the electrical assistance, the 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 10.6 seconds. It works in a way that the engine power is used for the most part of the drive and when added power is required, mainly during overtaking, the electric motor step in and give the extra juice and thus the torque output is increased.

On the WLTP cycle, the 2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV is claimed to return 5.4 litres per 100 km. The Japanese manufacturer follows its signature ‘man max, machine minimum’ philosophy. To liberate more interior space, the crossover has the powertrain, motor and batteries packed tightly in the engine bay and the chassis has been optimised to free up room for the occupants.

Compared to the previous model, the new Honda HR-V has increased legroom at the rear, better reclining space and more shoulder room. The bootspace capacity is rated at 319 litres and the volume increases to 1,305 litres when the rear seats are folded. Besides the exterior changes, the interior features a series of updates in line with the growing competition.

The latest Honda HR-V can act as a WiFi hotspot when required and the My Honda+ application gets regular updates for better usability. In addition, new active safety and assistive features will be available including blind spot detection, automatic high beam and so on.