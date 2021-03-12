2021 Honda HR-V Hybrid Expected To Launch In India This Year – Report

The new-generation Honda HR-V has two powertrain options on offer – a 1.5L petrol and a 1.5L petrol-electric hybrid

According to a recent report, Honda is planning to launch the new-generation HR-V in India soon. The SUV had its global debut last month and is expected to go on sale in a few international markets soon like Europe, Japan, and Thailand. As for the Indian market, Honda is expected to introduce the HR-V here towards the end of this year, probably around the Diwali festive season.

The new-gen Honda HR-V is available with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery, two electric motors, and a fixed-gear transmission. The combined power output is rated at 109 PS. There’s a non-hybrid powertrain available as well – a 1.5-litre petrol motor, with 121 PS on tap, which comes mated to a CVT.

According to the report, we will likely get the hybrid variant in the Indian market, which will be priced at a premium compared to rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc. Interestingly, the HR-V would be the second hybrid vehicle by Honda in the Indian market, if and when it launches, with the first one being the Honda City hybrid.

The new-gen Honda HR-V is built on a modified version of the outgoing model’s platform. The design, however, is completely new; the 2021 HR-V gets sleek headlights, a wide front grille (with multiple horizontal slats), a long and flat bonnet, beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels, and a coupe-like sloping rear section. The rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillars, and there is black plastic cladding all around.

The new HR-V is also bigger in dimensions than the older model, being 120mm longer and 10mm wider, with a 20mm longer wheelbase as well, although the height is down by 5mm. The new-gen model has a length of 4,450mm, a width of 1,780mm, and a height of 1,600mm, along with a 2,630mm long wheelbase. The larger dimensions liberate more cabin space as well.

The interior has undergone a major change compared to the old-gen HR-V. The dashboard design is completely new, and it gets a lot of features, like a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, power-operated tailgate (with gesture control), a multifunction steering wheel, and Honda Connect.