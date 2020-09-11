2021 Honda HR-V (Creta/Seltos Rival) Rendered With Brand New Styling

2021 Honda HR-V rendered with new styling cues and it could be a potential Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival for India in the near future

The HR-V is one of the highly popular crossovers sold by Honda in the global markets. It has long been anticipated to arrive in India due to its possible nature of being positioned in the mid-size SUV or a slightly higher up segment. However, it has widely been reportedly not to launch locally despite spy shots emerging of the test mules every now and then.

The HR-V will be gaining a major upgrade next year as it will be switching to its third generation. The original HR-V debuted in 1998 and it was in production till 2006 before it was revived in 2014. The existing second generation is retailed in North America, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and other countries.

Courtesy of KDesign AG, the third-gen Honda HR-V has been rendering giving us a possible preview of what is about to come. The 2021 Honda HR-V will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior while the feature list will be much improved with new technologies, comfort, convenience and safety in mind.

The digital imagination also shows a major overhaul up front. It features a restyled U-shaped front grille with horizontal slats and the Honda badge is mounted on it. The headlamps are sleeker than before and the busier front bumper boasts of C-shaped fog lamp housings with LED horizontal lighting elements and a wide central air inlet.

The rendering shows a redesigned bonnet structure, raked windshield, functional roof rails and black finished elements for distinction. The aggressive cuts and creases along the sides, newly designed alloy wheels, slanting roofline, chromed window line, wraparound LED tail lamps, chrome garnished tailgate and redesigned rear bumper are other highlights.

As for the performance, the 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.8-litre unit could be retained. Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations will be on offer depending on the market. If Honda decides to bring it to India, the third-gen HR-V will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the likes.