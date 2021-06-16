2021 Honda Gold Wing Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 37.20 Lakh

Bookings for the 2021 Honda Gold Wing have commenced in our market, via the brand’s Big Wing dealerships across India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the BS6-compliant Gold Wing in our market. The motorcycle arrives via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) import route from Japan. The 2021 Gold Wing is priced at a whopping Rs. 37.20 lakh for the manual variant, while the DCT+Airbags variant costs Rs. 39.16 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom).

Powering the Gold Wing is a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine, capable of generating a peak power of 124.6 PS (at 5,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 170 Nm (at 4,500 rpm). The motorcycle also gets a throttle-by-wire system, with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain). There are two transmission options on offer – a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience. It is a motorcycle that’s been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort. We are proud to add the highly awaited model – 2021 Gold Wing Tour in our premium motorcycle product portfolio in India.”

There are plenty of features and equipment on offer here, including a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), gyrocompass navigation, Smart Key operation, all-LED lighting, an electronically adjustable windscreen, rear-view mirror integrated turn indicators, a 21-litre fuel tank, luggage panniers, and a new 45W audio system.

The safety features list includes ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control), Dual Combined Brake System, and Hill Start Assist. On the DCT variant, an idle start/stop system is on offer as well, which helps improve the fuel economy. The motorcycle also gets a wide front fairing, along with extremely comfy rider and pillion seats.

The suspension system of the Honda Gold Wing consists of double wishbones at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by twin 320mm discs on the front wheel (with six-piston callipers) and a single 316mm disc on the rear wheel (with a three-piston calliper).