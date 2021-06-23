2021 Honda GB350 S (CB350 RS) To Launch With New Updates

Honda is planning to expand its GB range of motorcycles in the Japanese market, with the addition of GB350 S next month

Earlier this year, Honda introduced the retro-themed GB350 in Japan. Now, the manufacturer is planning to launch a new version of the motorcycle, christened ‘GB350 S’, which sports a slightly updated design, along with a few other changes. The manufacturer has confirmed that the new model will go on sale in Japan on 15th July 2021.

If the new model looks familiar, that’s because it’s already on sale in India, under the name ‘CB350 RS’. The RS is essentially a scrambler-style version of the CB350 H’ness we have here. As can be seen in the official images of the GB350 S, the motorcycle gets centre-set footpegs, and all the chrome parts have been blacked out, save for the exhaust heat shield and a section of the engine cover.

The seat on the upcoming GB350 S is a tuck-and-roll single-piece unit, and the taillight is new as well. The rear fender is much sleeker, and the pillion grab rails are integrated into the tail, positioned under the seat. Also, the GB350 S gets a fatter 150/70 rear tyre, shod on a 17-inch wheel, as opposed to the 130/70 rear tyre on an 18-inch wheel on the GB350.

Honda will offer two paint options on the GB350 S – Pearl Deep Gray and Gunmetal Black – which will be exclusive to it. Also, the motorcycle sports plenty of fibre parts instead of metal, thereby being a little lighter than the base GB350. The powertrain remains completely unchanged though.

The new model will be powered by the same 348cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the GB350. This motor can generate a peak power of 21 PS (at 5,500 rpm) and a maximum torque of 30 Nm (at 3,000 rpm). It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, with slipper and assist clutch available as standard.

Following the Japan launch, we expect Honda to introduce the GB350 and GB350 S, or CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS, in other international markets as well, likely in the near future. Both the models are manufactured solely in India, by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI).