2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Customers To Be Chosen Via Lottery

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition uses an uprated 2.0-litre VTEC petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission

Honda’s Australia division has announced the special edition of the Civic Type R hot hatchback and its production will be limited. Only 20 examples of the model will be made and of which the serial number AUS-001 will be utilised for promotional activities. As many as 700 people have showed interest in the special edition through the brand’s official website.

Thus, the Japanese manufacturer has elected to pick the buyers through a lottery system. The lucky 19 customers will be drawn from the lottery that can be entered between October 1 and October 31 by filling up an entry form and sticking by terms and conditions. The entrants who are already in the draw will be contacted by Honda directly and they will be invited.

The lucky draw will be held in November and the winners will be asked to sign a sales contract with their nearest Honda dealer and they will have to place a deposit of USD 5,000. The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition was sold out in Canada in just four minutes after the bookings opened. Honda allocated 100 units of the special edition out of the total global production number of 1,020 examples.



The deliveries of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition will commence from the second quarter of next year and its price is quoted at AU$70,000 around AU$12,000 more than the 2020 Civic Type R. A few months ago, the hot hatch set a new front-wheel-drive production car lap record around the Suzuka racetrack in its homeland of Japan.

The bright yellow finished Civic Type R did an astonishing top speed of 290 kmph – way beyond the claimed figure of 272 kmph. As for the powertrain, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition comes equipped with the regular 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.



In North America, it has a maximum power output of 306 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission transferring power to the front wheels. The production of the Type R Limited Edition is restricted to 600 units for United States and 100 for Europe.