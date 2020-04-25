2021 Honda City Hatchback Rendered Based On Patent Images

While the India launch of the new generation Honda City has been delayed, the cyber space has been abuzz with spy images and speculative renderings of the hatchback variant

The new generation Honda City was supposed to launch in India this month but its introduction has been put on hold indefinitely due to the ongoing circumstances. On the other hand, the seventh generation Honda City has already been on sale in Southeast Asian markets. Another interesting update that emerged recently is that the sedan will soon spawn a premium hatchback model, patent images of which were leaked online a few days ago.

Based on these, we’ve already laid our eyes on several speculative renderings of the upcoming hatchback. It’s interesting to note here that the Honda City started life as a hatchback and was transformed into a sedan only with the introduction of the third generation. This is the same car that even came to our shores. Now, it looks like the City is going back to its roots with the launch of the hatchback model that will be sold alongside the sedan version.

As seen in the renderings that we have here, the five-door hatchback will look highly identical to the sedan, at least until the B-pillars. This means it will feature the same set of sleek headlights, chrome trim on the grille, a clamshell bonnet, steeply raking A-pillars and stylish wing mirrors mounted on the front doors.

B-pillar onwards, however, the City hatchback features several unique bits as compared to the sedan sibling. Of course, the rear doors are the same as the sedan but the the C-pillar is totally different. Also, the fuel-filler cap is now placed somewhat awkwardly on the C-pillar.

The rear-end of the hatchback seems to retain the sedan’s trapezoidal tail lights with U-shaped graphics and vertical reflectors. This also gives the hatchback a somewhat similar look to the W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback. Even the interior will likely retain the dashboard of the sedan sibling and should offer a similar level of equipment.

The Honda City hatchback is expected to feature the same 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that is available on the Thailand-spec model. It offers a maximum power of 122 PS and a peak torque of 173 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT. Also, the City hatchback could get hybrid powertrain of the Jazz e-HEV. The hybrid setup comprises a 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine that works along with a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor.