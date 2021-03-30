2021 Honda CBR650R & CB650R Launched From Rs. 8.67 Lakh

2021 Honda CBR650R & CB650R are powered by a 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 86 hp and 57.5 Nm

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the 2021 CBR650R and the CB650R neo sports cafe for the first time in the domestic market. Brought into the country via CKD route, the former is priced at Rs. 8.88 lakh and the latter costs Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Bookings for both the motorcycles have commenced across the six BigWing Topline dealerships in India. Based on the twin tube type frame, the 2021 Honda CB650R comes with a compact ‘Trapezoid’ proportion of short, stubby tail and short overhang headlight alongside a long fuel tank with smooth lines, metal surfaces, minimalistic side panels, steel rear mudguard, etc.

The 2021 CBR650R, as we exclusively revealed a few days ago, gets dual LED headlamp cluster. It features revised body graphics, sharp new reflector profile, upper and extended lower fairings, compact seat, new side panels, steel rear mudguard/number plate mount, aggressive rider’s position courtesy of the clip-on handlebars that mount beneath the top yoke, rear set foot pegs, and so on.

As for the performance, a 649 cc, DOHC 16V in-line four-cylinder engine produces a maximum power output of 86 horsepower at 12,000 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm. Both the motorcycle get assist and slipper clutch as standard and the 4-1 side swept exhaust adds sportiness.

As for the safety and assistance, both gain ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). To match the improved suspension and engine, the Japanese manufacturer has given dual radial mount four-piston brake callipers, floating dual discs up front and a dual channel ABS system.

Another key addition is the Showa Separate Function-Big Piston (SSF-BP) USD Forks with a damping mechanism and spring on the right and left fork to offer reduced weight, better rigidity and improved excellent performance along with preload spring adjustability. They ride on aluminium wheels with premium give-spoke Y-shaped spokes.

Other highlights in the 2021 Honda CBR650R and Honda CB650R are new reflector lights, LED tail lamp, circular LED headlamp with blue tinted in the CB650R, taillight tucked above the steel number plate, a digital LCD instrument cluster showing gear position, speed, rpm, dual trip meters, digital fuel level gauge and fuel consumption gauge, digital clock, etc.

The 2021 Honda CBR650R is available in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic while the neo sports cafe can be had in either Candy Chromosphere Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Compared to the BSIV version, the former is Rs. 1.18 lakh more expensive.