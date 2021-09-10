2021 Honda CBR150R (Yamaha YZF-R15 Rival) Unveiled With Updates

The 2021 Honda CBR150R has been introduced in Malaysia, and the updated model gets sportier styling as well as better features

Honda has debuted the 2021 CBR150R in the Malaysian market, at a starting price of RM 12,499 (around INR 2.21 lakh). The updated motorcycle features a CBR250RR-inspired design; the front headlamp gets a quad-LED setup, along with a slanted visor and a sharp fairing. It also gets golden-finished USD front forks, which look extremely premium.

The motorcycle offers LED turn indicators, along with a sleek taillight. Other than that, it gets a split seat setup, and an upswept exhaust. The riding position is sporty without being too committed, with raised clip-on handlebars and centre-set footpegs. The Malaysia-spec model is available in two colour options – Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic and Candy Scintillate Red.

The instrument cluster is a fully digital LCD instrument console, with blue backlighting, which also includes a gear position indicator and fuel consumption readout. The braking system consists of single disc brakes on both wheels, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS and emergency stop signal (ESS) available as standard. The rear suspension consists of a Pro-Link monoshock system.

Powering the motorcycle is a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 16.3 PS (at 9,000 rpm) and 14.4 Nm (7,000 rpm). Compared to the Indonesia-spec CBR150R, this is around 1 PS and 0.7 Nm lower power output. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard.

Thanks to the slipper/assist clutch, it takes 15 per cent less effort to operate the clutch lever. It also prevents wheel-locking and hopping when downshifting aggressively, making it great for beginner riders. The bike gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, shod with 100/80 tyres at the front and 130/70 tyres at the rear, both tubeless.

Honda CBR150R likely won’t arrive in India anytime soon. In other news, the Japanese manufacturer recently launched the CB200X in our market, via its RedWing dealerships, which is an entry-level adventure motorcycle based on the Hornet 2.0. Other than that, Honda is currently focussing on expanding its BigWing dealership network across India, and it has even launched BigWing virtual showroom in the country.