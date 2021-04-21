2021 Honda CB400F & CB400X Officially Unveiled In China

2021 Honda CB400F and CB400X have been unveiled in China at the Shanghai Auto Show, and are expected to go on sale there by mid-2021

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda has officially revealed the 2021 CB400F and CB400X at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show. The motorcycles will go on sale in the Chinese market very soon, as CKD imports via Wuyang Honda. The CB400F features a similar design to the CB500F, but with a restyled LED headlamp that looks less aggressive.

Other noticeable design details on the CB400F include a muscular fuel tank, split seat, and integrated aero ducts on the fuel tank and tail section. The CB400F has a flat handlebar and centre-set footpegs, which should give it a slightly aggressive riding position. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 188kg, while its wheelbase is 1,416mm long.

As for Honda CB400X, it is the smaller capacity sibling of the CB500X. The design is quite similar on the two bikes, save for the different headlamp. The raised handlebar, sculpted single-piece seat, muscular tank, adjustable windshield, etc, are the same though, giving the motorcycle a proper adventure-tourer look.

The motorcycle has a reported kerb weight of 195 kg, which is more than the CB400F, but the wheelbase remains identical at 1,416mm. The CB400X will get two variants upon launch in China – standard and touring. The latter gets a few touring-specific accessories, like panniers, a top box, and crash guards.

The CB400F and CB400X are powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This motor generates 44.87 PS of peak power and 37 Nm of maximum torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Both the bikes get a digital instrument cluster and 17-inch alloy wheels (shod with 120/70 tyre at the front and 160/60 tyre at the rear).

There is no word on whether these two motorcycles will make their way into the Indian market, but it seems highly unlikely. The CB500X is already on sale in India at Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), so bringing in a CB400X at a marginally lower price point wouldn’t be a smart move. We don’t expect the CB400F to arrive in India, regardless of whether Honda launches the CB500F in our market.