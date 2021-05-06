2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire (Hornet 2.0 Inspired) Launched In Indonesia

Along with a sportier design, the 2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire comes with better features and equipment compared to the older model

Honda has launched the 2021 CB150R Streetfire in the Indonesian market. The new model sports an updated design, along with a few upgrades here and there. The styling of the motorcycle is now much sportier than before, thanks to restyled bodywork, although the overall design feels a little too busy, especially around the 12-litre fuel tank.

At the front, the CB150R Streetfire get a pair of Showa 37mm USD forks, while the rear suspension is a monoshock unit. The motorcycle features a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, which gets a speedometer, rev counter, odometer, fuel gauge, and gear position indicator.

The bike also gets a tapered handlebar for enhanced rider comfort, along with a sculpted single-piece seat and centre-set footpegs. The braking system consists of disc brakes on both wheels, providing ample braking power. Other notable features on the motorcycle are an all-LED lighting system and the redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 CB150R Streetfire is available in two variants – Standard and Special Edition. The former is available in two colour options – Stinger Red Black and Macho Black – while the latter has three colour schemes on offer – Furry Matte Red, Armoured Matte Grey, and Raptor Matte Black. The Special Edition models offer 3D emblems on the tank, along with a ‘Burnt Titanium’ finish on the handlebar, wheels, and engine cover, which looks extremely cool.

As for the engine, it is a 149.16cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, capable of generating a peak power of 16.9 PS (at 9,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of Rs. 13.8 Nm (at 7,000 rpm). The power is harnessed via a slick-shifting, 6-speed sequential gearbox, which pushes this 135 kg (max weight) motorcycle to a top speed of 125 kmph.

In the Indonesian market, the 2021 Honda CB150 Streetfire is priced at IDR 2,97,00,000 (around INR 1.53 lakh) for the standard variant, while the Special Edition variant has a price of IDR 3,07,00,000 (INR 1.58 lakh approx). The motorcycle will likely not launch in the Indian market anytime soon, as it would be a little too expensive for a price-sensitive market like ours.