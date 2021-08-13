2021 Honda Amaze Facelift – Variant-Wise Changes Leaked 

The soon-to-launch Honda Amaze facelift will feature changes to the styling and equipment list, but the powertrain options will remain unchanged

Honda Cars India will launch the 2021 Amaze facelift in our market on August 18. The manufacturer has already commenced production of the updated model, and it has started arriving at dealerships as well! Ahead of the Amaze facelift’s launch, we have received information about the changes to the features and equipment list, on the different grades of this sedan.

The base ‘E’ trim level of the Amaze will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, but only with manual transmission. The manufacturer has added dust and pollen air filter to this grade, and consequently all higher trims as well. All other features remain the same, including halogen headlights, manual AC (with heater), dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, one-touch window operation (driver side), rear centre armrest, boot light, etc.

The ‘S’ trim will be available with both manual gearbox and CVT options for the petrol version, and with just the manual transmission for the diesel version. New features on this trim include integrated LED position lights in the headlamps, LED taillights, chrome garnish for foglamp housings, chrome-plated front grille, chrome finish on the HVAC controls, and trunk lid lining inside cover. The manual version will also get leather wrapping for the gear lever. The ‘VX’ trim gets both manual gearbox and CVT options, for both petrol and diesel powerplants. The new features added to this trim include automatic LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED foglamps, rear parking camera (multi-view), 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, front map lamp, and premium beige upholstery. The top trim continues to offer automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We didn’t receive info regarding the ‘V’ trim though. Under the hood, we don’t expect to see any changes. The forthcoming Amaze facelift will continue to be offered with two engine options – a 1.2L petrol unit and a 1.5L diesel unit. The former is good for a peak power and torque of 90 PS and 110 Nm, respectively, while the latter generates 100 PS and 200 Nm (80 PS and 160 Nm on CVT variants). Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT, available on both engines. The price of the current Amaze ranges from Rs. 6.32 lakh to Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the facelift model to be priced at a small premium. Bookings for the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift have already commenced in the Indian market.