2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Teased; Pre-Bookings Open In India

2021 Honda Amaze facelift gets minor exterior and interior changes and it will be launched on August 18 in India

Honda Cars India Limited has today announced the official launch date for the facelifted Amaze as it is scheduled to go on sale on August 18, 2021. Ahead of its debut, Honda has commenced the pre-bookings of the compact sedan as well across its authorised dealerships present in the country. It can also be pre-ordered through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on the HCIL website with an initial token of Rs. 5,000.

Speaking on the commencement of reservations, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month.”

The announcement comes on the back of Honda hiking prices of its domestic lineup by up to Rs. 1.12 lakh. The Amaze has been one of the decent sellers in the sub-four-metre sedan segment for long and the second generation was introduced in early 2018 at the Auto Expo before going on sale.



The 2021 Honda Amaze will continue to be manufactured at the brand’s production facility located in Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan. On the outside, the updated Amaze comes with revisions to portray the sedan as a refreshed package. Alongside the announcement of pre-bookings and the official launch date, the Japanese manufacturer has also sent out a teaser image.

It shows the presence of full LED headlamps, newly designed 14-inch alloy wheels, mildly updated front and rear bumpers with chrome accents while new paint schemes could also be added. Inside the cabin, the 2021 Honda Amaze could get new fabric seats and trim inserts while features like an electric sunroof could continue to be on offer.

We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the facelift though as the 1.2-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 90 horsepower and 110 Nm and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel pumping out 100 horsepower and 200 Nm will stay put. The former is linked with a five-speed MT or a CVT and the latter gets a five-speed MT and a CVT that delivers 80 hp and 160 Nm.