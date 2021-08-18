2021 Honda Amaze Facelift India Launch Today – All Details

2021 Honda Amaze comes with exterior and interior updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation; no mechanical changes made

Honda Cars India is all geared up to introduce the facelifted avatar of the Amaze in the domestic market today and the reservations are already underway at dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 or through online. The second-generation Amaze has been available since early 2018 and the facelift is the first noticeable update over the last two and half years.

The facelifted Honda Amaze will continue to compete against the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire and it will be rolled out the brand’s production lines at Tapukara, Rajasthan. Recent leaks have given away the interior and exterior changes of the 2021 Honda Amaze and here we give you all the necessary details.

With no dimensional changes, it will retain the overall length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,695 mm and height of 1,498 mm while the wheelbase length stands at 2,470 mm. The 2021 Honda Amaze will stay put with petrol and diesel powertrains with no changes to the performance numbers. It will be retailed across four trims namely E, S, V and VX.

The diesel CVT variant will be available only in the V and VX trims. On the outside, the updated Honda Amaze comes with a redesigned front grille, LED projector headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps garnished in chrome, reworked front and rear bumpers, C-shaped LED tail lamps, and chromed outer door handles.

Another key addition is the newly designed 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Stepping inside the cabin, the revised compact sedan won’t receive any major changes except for new fabric seat upholstery while the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with voice commands.

The features list also comprises a reverse parking camera, standard dual front airbags, automatic air conditioning system, push-button start/stop, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, and so on. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol continues to produce 89 bhp and 110 Nm, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel delivers 99 bhp maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The diesel CVT variant develops 79 bhp and 160 Nm only and a five-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard and a CVT automatic is an option.