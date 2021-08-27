2021 Honda Amaze Facelift – All Changes Explained On Video

Check out our video of the newly-launched Honda Amaze facelift, which details the key changes on the new model compared to the older one

The current-generation Honda Amaze was introduced in the Indian market back in 2018. The Japanese carmaker recently gave this vehicle a midlife facelift, and the updated version is now on sale from Rs. 6.32 lakh to Rs. 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). We recently got our hand on the new Amaze, and we shot a video highlighting all the changes to the car.

Let’s start with the changes to the exterior design. The Amaze facelift gets a restyled front grille, and the headlamps now get LED projectors. The front bumper also gets chrome inserts near the foglamp housings, which give the vehicle a premium overall look. At the sides, we see a new pair of 15-inch alloy wheels, with machine-cut finish.

Honda has also given its compact sedan chrome-door handles, which make it look upmarket. At the rear, we see a pair of C-shaped LED headlamps, and the rear bumper gets chrome embellishment as well. Interestingly, the manufacturer has now added a trunk-liner to the boot of the Amaze. A few minor changes can be seen in the cabin as well.

The vehicle now gets chrome inserts around the AC vents, and we also see silver highlights on the dashboard door panels and steering wheel. The interior space remains unchanged, but we’re not complaining, as the Amaze already had decent room on offer, on both the front and rear seats.

The Honda Amaze facelift gets an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring a slightly different interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available here, along with Weblink connectivity. The dual-tone interior colour theme is the same as before, and the upholstery remains unchanged as well.

As for the powertrains options, those are the same as the pre-facelift Amaze. Buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former belts out 90 PS and 110 Nm, while the latter is good for 100 PS and 200 Nm (80 PS and 160 Nm on the CVT variants). Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a CVT, available on both engines.