2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched At Rs. 15.96 Lakh

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports derives power from a 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine producing 98 horsepower and 103 Nm

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today released a statement announcing the commencement of the reservations for the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the domestic market. The Japanese manufacturer has revealed the 2021 MY would offer a new paint scheme in both manual and DCT trims (MT in Darkness Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolor in DCT). Sold from the premium BigWing Topline dealerships, the prices for the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports starts at Rs. 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Speaking on the occasion of the commencement of bookings, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Africa Twin embraces the “True Adventure” spirit that has helped it win fans across the globe. Honda 2Wheelers is extremely proud to start this New Year with the introduction of the 2021 Year Model of Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. Let the #TrueAdventure begin!”

It comes equipped with a 1,084 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled eight-valve engine delivering a maximum power output of 98 horsepower and 103 Nm of peak torque. Honda says the Lithium-ion battery offers 1.6 times longer shelf life and four times longer durability when compared to the conventional battery. The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports features a bolt-on aluminium subframe as well.

In addition, the technology with the swing arm is inspired from the CRF450R “Dakar” machine. It is offered with a host of electronic aids pertaining to rider assistance and safety inducing a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and an expanded seven-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The IMU also enables Wheelie Control, which allows rider to choose between three levels: Level 1 for intended wheel lift but suppresses any sudden movement; level 3 stops front wheel elevation and level 2 is a mid setting. The Cornering ABS with off-road setting distributes the maximum brake force to each wheel based on the riding conditions for better braking performance during cornering.

Meanwhile, the Off-Road setting joins the Urban, Tour and Gravel plus ride modes. The Rear Lift Control allows the rear wheel from lifting under heavy braking and the Cornering Detection recognises the act of cornering and adjusts the gear changes. For improved comfort, the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports features slim section seat and an upright handlebar position.

The windscreen can be adjusted for five stages and it also comes with adjustable seat, dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights, tubeless tyres and heated grips. The cornering lights automatically illuminate corner blind spots depending on the speed and lean angle and the cruise control is now fitted as standard. It has a fuel tank capacity of 24.5 litres helping in long range.

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports also gains a 6.5-inch coloured Multi Information Display (MID) with the Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. The custom MID shows different levels of information relative to the riding modes chosen and it can be used even when wearing gloves. Honda offers a long list of accessories with both the variants of the Africa Twin.

They are top box, rear carrier, fog lamp ATT, visor, rally step, DCT pedal shifter, fog lamp and side pipe.