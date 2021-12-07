2021 Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition Launched At Rs. 78,725

2021 Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition is offered in two colour schemes and gets cosmetic updates; no mechanical changes have been made

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has today announced the launch of the Activa 125 Premium Edition in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 78,725 for the drum brake and alloy wheel specification while the disc brake version costs Rs. 82,280 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Compared to the regular Activa 125 with drum brake and alloy wheels, it is around Rs. 2,000 more expensive.

For your reference, the disc brake variant of the Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition is priced at Rs. 80,325 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The entry-level Activa 125 comes with steel wheels and drum brakes in its base trim and is priced at Rs. 73,203 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Back to the 2021 Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition, it is available in two colour schemes.

They are Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. Besides the two dual-tone colours, the new variant features blackened front suspension bits and a black finished powertrain, flyscreen and alloy wheels. It also boasts body-coloured grab rails, new graphics, and Activa 125 embossed on the side panels giving a premium appeal.

Speaking on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal.”

As for the performance, the Premium Edition continues to be equipped with a 124 cc single-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 8.26 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. The Japanese manufacturer has also given an ACG (Alternator Current Generator) for quieter engine starts.

The 125 cc scooter space has really gotten tough in recent times courtesy of a host of launches. TVS Motor Company introduced the all-new Jupiter 125 a few months ago and based on the Access 125, Suzuki brought in the Avenis 125. We can expect a lot of activity in the same segment in the coming years as well.