2021 Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 Launched Silently; Priced At Rs. 1.12 Lakh

2021 Hero Xpulse 200T continues to use the 199.6 cc oil-cooled engine producing 18.1 PS maximum power and 16.15 Nm of peak torque

Hero MotoCorp has silently introduced the BSVI compliant Xpulse 200T in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As expected, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country did not play around with the design and only necessary mechanical updates have been made to make the engine cleaner sticking by the stringent emission standards.

The Hero Xpulse 200T is part of the Xpulse family that also comprises the highly popular Xpulse 200 adventure tourer and the 200 cc range also features the Xtreme 200S faired motorcycle. The 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T is sold in three colour schemes namely Matte Shield Gold, Panther Black and Sports Red. For its price tag, it does come with a host of features.

The equipment list boasts an LED headlamp, an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity call alert and turn-by-turn navigation, LED tail lamp, 17-inch black alloy wheels, an under cowl, etc. As for the performance, the 2021 Hero Xpulse 200T comes equipped with a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled two-value engine developing a maximum power output of 18.1 PS at 8,500 rpm.



It produces a peak torque of 16.15 Nm at 6,500 rpm and the powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. It gets a larger catalytic converter to meet the BSVI norms. With no dimensional changes, it continues to have a ground clearance of 177 mm, fuel tank capacity of 13 litres, seat height of 799 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 154 kilograms.

The braking duties are handled by 276 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc with a single-channel ABS system. As for the suspension, it features 37 mm telescopic front forks and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch rims with a 100/80-section front tyre and a 130/70-section rear tyre.

Hero is expected to further expand its 200 cc range in the near future. The BSVI emission standards came into effect on April 1, 2020 and the 200T was discontinued just in time. After nearly a year, it has made a comeback and it will be interesting to see how its sales numbers pan out.