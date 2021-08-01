2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125 – Specs Comparison

Check out our on-paper comparison of the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 and TVS Ntorq 125, to see how they stack up against each other

Hero MotoCorp launched the 2021 Maestro Edge 125 in the Indian market a few days back. The updated scooter features plenty of changes over the previous model, in terms of styling as well as the equipment on offer. Its closest rival, TVS Ntorq 125 was also updated a few weeks ago, with a new variant added to its range.

Here, we compare the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the 2021 TVS Ntorq 125, in terms of on-paper specifications, to see which one of the two emerges as the better overall offering.

Styling and dimensions

The 2021 Hero Maestro Edge features refreshed styling, which is sure to attract the trendy youth of today. It gets a sleeker headlamp, a redesigned cowl, sporty body graphics, etc. Two new paint options have been added here – Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple – which look absolutely beautiful.

Dimensions Hero Maestro Edge 125 TVS Ntorq 125 Length 1,843 mm 1,861 mm Width 718 mm 710 mm Height 1,139 mm 1,164 mm Wheelbase 1,261 mm 1,285 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 155 mm

As for TVS Ntorq, it continues to feature the same, familiar design as before, although a new ‘Race XP’ variant was added to the lineup this year. The new variant gets updated graphics and paint scheme, which keeps things fresh.

The scooter already was quite handsome, and had some interesting paint options available previously, especially counting the Super Squad (Marvel Edition) variants.

Powertrain

The powertrain of the 2021 Maestro Edge 125 remains unchanged over the previous version. It continues to get a 124.6cc motor, with 9.1 PS and 10.4 Nm on tap, mated to a CVT. To improve the fuel economy of the scooter, it also gets the brand’s ‘i3S’ idle start-stop technology.

Specifications Hero Maestro Edge 125 TVS Ntorq 125 Engine size 124.6cc 124.8cc Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected with i3S Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Max power 9.1 PS at 7,000 rpm 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm (10.2 PS on Race XP) Max torque 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm (10.8 Nm on Race XP)

The Ntorq gets the same 124.8cc single-cylinder engine as before. However, the new Race XP variant generates a higher output of 10.2 PS and 10.8 Nm. The other variants of the Ntorq 125 continue to belt out 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm, the same as before. Of course, this engine comes paired with an easy-to-ride CVT.

Features and equipment

The 2021 Maestro Edge 125 now comes with a new fully digital instrument cluster, which gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Using the Hero Connect app, riders can access features like turn-by-turn navigation, live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, tow alert, vehicle start alert, trip analysis, ride reports, and speed alert. LED projector headlamp is also available on the scooter.

The Ntorq 125 also gets a fully digital instrument console, with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect connected tech. It gets features like turn-by-turn navigation, top speed recorder, lap time recorder, last-parked location assist, call/message alert, auto-reply SMS, and riding statistics.

On the recently-launched Race XP variant of the TVS scooter, voice commands and riding modes are also available, which add further convenience to the package. Also, a sharp-looking LED headlamp (with integrated LED DRL) is available on the higher variants of the Ntorq.

Price

Hero Maestro Edge and TVS Ntorq 125 are both priced competitively, and they have a nearly equal starting price, of just over Rs. 72,000. However, the higher variants of the TVS scooter are more expensive than the Hero, but are better equipped as well.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 – Price List Variant Price Drum Brake Rs. 72,250 Disc Brake Rs. 76,500 Disc Brake – Connected Rs. 79,750

TVS Ntorq 125 – Price List Variant Price Drum Brake Rs. 72,270 Disc Brake Rs. 77,320 Race Edition Rs. 80,325 Super Squad Edition Rs. 83,025 Race XP Rs. 84,025

Also, the Ntorq 125 has much more options on offer than the Maestro Edge, and it gets special edition variants as well. Combine that with the higher power output and better performance, and the Ntorq definitely seems to be the better product. However, if affordability is your top concern, then the Maestro Edge 125 is the one for you.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi