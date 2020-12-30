2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Awards Announced – Votings Open

2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Awards comprises of four categories and the votings will close by the midnight of January 15, 2021

Here is the exciting time of the year when you would get to vote for the best in the business as our Reader’s Choice Awards are back. The Indian automotive industry has had its fair share of trials and tribulations during the course of this CY. Despite months of getting embroiled in the aftermath of the health crisis, the recovery in sales over the last five months has been nothing short of impressive.

We have witnessed some bold moves from the Indian car manufacturers and the foreign brands wanting to have a stronghold at the popular segments. While many played the conservative game, the survival instincts brought out new strategies and business evolution digitally. As has been the case in the past, the 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Awards put our esteemed readers in the forefront.

The fifth edition of GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Awards have been consolidated into four different categories and there could be only one winner in each class. Our poll system takes a more direct approach this time as all you have to do is enter your email address and proceed on to vote in categories like Car Of The Year, Motorcycle Of The Year, Luxury Car Of The Year and Green Car Of The Year.

Over the last four years, we have had tremendous response for our Reader’s Choice Awards as winner from each category gets the deserved recognition. The poll will be closed by the midnight of January 15, 2021 so hurry up and get the guns blazing as each vote is vital to get your favourite car win in the privileged categories.

We do expect to see the 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Car Of The Year class facing tight competition as it has cars like Kia Sonet, Honda City, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Carnival, MG Gloster and Nissan Magnite. In the 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Motorcycle Of The Year category, the contestants are RE Meteor, Honda H’ness CB350, Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Hornet 2.0, Husqvarna 250 Twins, KTM 250 Adv and New Duke 125.

The other two categories where you need to caste your vote at are 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Luxury Car Of The Year and 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Green Car Of The Year. So, tell your friends and fellow enthusiasts about our 2021 GaadiWaadi Reader’s Choice Awards and get the votings going!