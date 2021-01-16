2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR

Check out the official accessories Toyota is offering for the new Fortuner (facelift model) in the Indian market

Earlier this month, Toyota Fortuner received a mid-life update in India, in the form of a facelift. The new model sports a few changes to the exterior and interior, making the SUV look even more appealing than before. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has launched a few official accessories for the 2021 Fortuner, to allow buyers to personalise their vehicles right after purchasing it!

Toyota is offering chrome embellishments for the headlamps, taillamps, and rear number plate housing, door handles, etc. Customers can also opt for silver-finished cladding for the doors, with ‘Fortuner’ branded on it. For the front doors, one can also get welcome lamps (or puddle lamps), which shines the SUV’s name on the ground, illuminating it.

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering chrome emblem for the bonnet, which reads the SUV’s name. There are a few accessories available for the interior as well. Buyers can choose to get wireless smartphone charger for the second-row passengers, as well as floor mats (rubber and fabric options available).

2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Exterior Door Visors Rs. 3,390 Door Visor Chrome Rs. 7,200 Side Moulding (Chrome) Rs. 16,670 Side Cladding (Silver) Rs. 11,620 Chrome Door Housing Rs. 6,400 Front Fender Mirror Rs. 7,640 Rear Bumper Step Guard Rs. 4,230 Auto-Folding Mirror Rs. 2,910 Rear Licence Plate Garnish Rs. 4,290 Muffler Cutter Rs. 1,280 ORVM Garnish Rs. 2,730 Hood Emblem Rs. 1,900 Headlamp Garnish Rs. 5,780 Taillamp Garnish Rs. 5,990

As for additional tech, tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, etc., are also a part of the official accessories list on the 2021 Fortuner. These Toyota Genuine Accessories can be bought at authorised Toyota dealerships all over India.

The facelifted Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The former is good for 165 PS and 245 Nm, and comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the latter can generate 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants), and can be bought with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Interior Floor Mat (Fabric) Rs. 4,180 to Rs. 4,200 Floor Mat (Rubber) Rs. 1,620 to Rs. 1,630 Trunk Mat (Fabric) Rs. 1,250 Illuminated Scuff Plate Rs. 11,200 Leg Room Lamp (App based) Rs. 5,350 Scuff plate Rs. 2,990 Gear Knob Cover Rs. 3,130 Seatbelt Pad Rs. 500 Cushion Rs. 510 3D Floor Mat Rs. 3,640 Wood Inserts/Panel Rs. 5,330 Window Sunshades Rs. 3,790 Air Ioniser Rs. 6,750 Head-Up Display Rs. 8,250 Welcome Door Lamp Rs. 1,910 Tyre Pressure Monitor Rs. 3,820 Wireless Smartphone Charger (second row) Rs. 4,180 DVR (Digital Video Recorder) Rs. 7,810

The SUV comes standard with a rear-wheel-drive system, with the diesel version also getting the option for 4-wheel-drive. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets a new top-spec variant now, named ‘Legender’. The Fortuner Legender is only available with the 2.8L diesel engine, paired to the 6-speed auto gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.