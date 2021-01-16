2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR

Check out the official accessories Toyota is offering for the new Fortuner (facelift model) in the Indian market
Earlier this month, Toyota Fortuner received a mid-life update in India, in the form of a facelift. The new model sports a few changes to the exterior and interior, making the SUV look even more appealing than before. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has launched a few official accessories for the 2021 Fortuner, to allow buyers to personalise their vehicles right after purchasing it!
Toyota is offering chrome embellishments for the headlamps, taillamps, and rear number plate housing, door handles, etc. Customers can also opt for silver-finished cladding for the doors, with ‘Fortuner’ branded on it. For the front doors, one can also get welcome lamps (or puddle lamps), which shines the SUV’s name on the ground, illuminating it.
Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering chrome emblem for the bonnet, which reads the SUV’s name. There are a few accessories available for the interior as well. Buyers can choose to get wireless smartphone charger for the second-row passengers, as well as floor mats (rubber and fabric options available).
|2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Exterior
|Door Visors
|Rs. 3,390
|Door Visor Chrome
|Rs. 7,200
|Side Moulding (Chrome)
|Rs. 16,670
|Side Cladding (Silver)
|Rs. 11,620
|Chrome Door Housing
|Rs. 6,400
|Front Fender Mirror
|Rs. 7,640
|Rear Bumper Step Guard
|Rs. 4,230
|Auto-Folding Mirror
|Rs. 2,910
|Rear Licence Plate Garnish
|Rs. 4,290
|Muffler Cutter
|Rs. 1,280
|ORVM Garnish
|Rs. 2,730
|Hood Emblem
|Rs. 1,900
|Headlamp Garnish
|Rs. 5,780
|Taillamp Garnish
|Rs. 5,990
As for additional tech, tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, etc., are also a part of the official accessories list on the 2021 Fortuner. These Toyota Genuine Accessories can be bought at authorised Toyota dealerships all over India.
The facelifted Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The former is good for 165 PS and 245 Nm, and comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the latter can generate 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants), and can be bought with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.
|2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Interior
|Floor Mat (Fabric)
|Rs. 4,180 to Rs. 4,200
|Floor Mat (Rubber)
|Rs. 1,620 to Rs. 1,630
|Trunk Mat (Fabric)
|Rs. 1,250
|Illuminated Scuff Plate
|Rs. 11,200
|Leg Room Lamp (App based)
|Rs. 5,350
|Scuff plate
|Rs. 2,990
|Gear Knob Cover
|Rs. 3,130
|Seatbelt Pad
|Rs. 500
|Cushion
|Rs. 510
|3D Floor Mat
|Rs. 3,640
|Wood Inserts/Panel
|Rs. 5,330
|Window Sunshades
|Rs. 3,790
|Air Ioniser
|Rs. 6,750
|Head-Up Display
|Rs. 8,250
|Welcome Door Lamp
|Rs. 1,910
|Tyre Pressure Monitor
|Rs. 3,820
|Wireless Smartphone Charger (second row)
|Rs. 4,180
|DVR (Digital Video Recorder)
|Rs. 7,810
The SUV comes standard with a rear-wheel-drive system, with the diesel version also getting the option for 4-wheel-drive. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets a new top-spec variant now, named ‘Legender’. The Fortuner Legender is only available with the 2.8L diesel engine, paired to the 6-speed auto gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.