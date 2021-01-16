2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR-1

Check out the official accessories Toyota is offering for the new Fortuner (facelift model) in the Indian market

Earlier this month, Toyota Fortuner received a mid-life update in India, in the form of a facelift. The new model sports a few changes to the exterior and interior, making the SUV look even more appealing than before. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has launched a few official accessories for the 2021 Fortuner, to allow buyers to personalise their vehicles right after purchasing it!

Toyota is offering chrome embellishments for the headlamps, taillamps, and rear number plate housing, door handles, etc. Customers can also opt for silver-finished cladding for the doors, with ‘Fortuner’ branded on it. For the front doors, one can also get welcome lamps (or puddle lamps), which shines the SUV’s name on the ground, illuminating it.

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering chrome emblem for the bonnet, which reads the SUV’s name. There are a few accessories available for the interior as well. Buyers can choose to get wireless smartphone charger for the second-row passengers, as well as floor mats (rubber and fabric options available).

2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR-1-2

2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Exterior
Door Visors Rs. 3,390
Door Visor Chrome Rs. 7,200
Side Moulding (Chrome) Rs. 16,670
Side Cladding (Silver) Rs. 11,620
Chrome Door Housing Rs. 6,400
Front Fender Mirror Rs. 7,640
Rear Bumper Step Guard Rs. 4,230
Auto-Folding Mirror Rs. 2,910
Rear Licence Plate Garnish Rs. 4,290
Muffler Cutter Rs. 1,280
ORVM Garnish Rs. 2,730
Hood Emblem Rs. 1,900
Headlamp Garnish Rs. 5,780
Taillamp Garnish Rs. 5,990

As for additional tech, tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, etc., are also a part of the official accessories list on the 2021 Fortuner. These Toyota Genuine Accessories can be bought at authorised Toyota dealerships all over India.

The facelifted Fortuner is available with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor. The former is good for 165 PS and 245 Nm, and comes paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the latter can generate 203 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants), and can be bought with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Official Accessories puddle lamp

2021 Toyota Fortuner Accessories – Interior
Floor Mat (Fabric) Rs. 4,180 to Rs. 4,200
Floor Mat (Rubber) Rs. 1,620 to Rs. 1,630
Trunk Mat (Fabric) Rs. 1,250
Illuminated Scuff Plate Rs. 11,200
Leg Room Lamp (App based) Rs. 5,350
Scuff plate Rs. 2,990
Gear Knob Cover Rs. 3,130
Seatbelt Pad Rs. 500
Cushion Rs. 510
3D Floor Mat Rs. 3,640
Wood Inserts/Panel Rs. 5,330
Window Sunshades Rs. 3,790
Air Ioniser Rs. 6,750
Head-Up Display Rs. 8,250
Welcome Door Lamp Rs. 1,910
Tyre Pressure Monitor Rs. 3,820
Wireless Smartphone Charger (second row) Rs. 4,180
DVR (Digital Video Recorder) Rs. 7,810

2021 Fortuner Official Accessories Launched – Head-Up Display, TPMS, DVR-2

The SUV comes standard with a rear-wheel-drive system, with the diesel version also getting the option for 4-wheel-drive. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets a new top-spec variant now, named ‘Legender’. The Fortuner Legender is only available with the 2.8L diesel engine, paired to the 6-speed auto gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.