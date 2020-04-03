2021 Ford F-150 To Get A 3.5L V6 Hybrid Engine – Report

The F-150 pickup is currently the most popular light-duty pickup truck in Ford’s F-Series range and retails at a base price of $28,745 (Rs 21.92 lakh)

The F-Series is a range of full-size pick up trucks by Ford, which is pretty popular in the North American markets. The line-up includes the F-150 light-duty pickup and the Super Duty trucks ranging from F-250 to F-450. However, the F-150 continues to be the highest-selling pickup truck in the F-Series line-up, and is currently in its thirteenth generation version.

Ford announced that it will be producing a fully-electric F-150 Pickup, at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January last year. While Ford is still to confirm a timeline for the Electric Pickup’s launch, we have some new information on a hybrid model. A leaked document has been posted on an unofficial F-150 forum giving us a few details about the 2021 F-150’s hybrid powertrain.

According to the said document, the 2021 Ford F-150 will continue to use its 3.5L V6 twin-turbo EcoBoost petrol engine, but the said engine will now be offered with a hybrid system. The leaked document does not reveal the power or torque figures of the engine, but we do know that without electrification, the 3.5L engine is capable of putting out 450 hp of max power, and 691 Nm of peak torque.

The VIN decoding sheet also lists all other currently available F-150 powertrains, which include the 2.7L turbocharged V6 petrol, 3.3L naturally aspirated V6 petrol, 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 petrol and the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine.

The 2021 F-150 has been spied on test a couple of times as well, but has never been captured without camouflage. However, we did get to see the upcoming model’s front fascia, which sported a redesigned radiator grille. Apart from that, the headlamps have also been tweaked a little bit.

Ford was expected to showcase the 2021 F-150 at the 2020 New York Auto Show, which was supposed to be held in early April. However, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and will now take place from August 26 to September 6, 2020.