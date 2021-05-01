The Ford EcoSport is currently priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite etc

Ford had recently updated the EcoSport line-up and introduced a new variant called SE that got rid of the tailgate-mounted spare wheel in order to have a cleaner look. However, prior to that, the automaker had also made some revisions to the existing variants, which included the addition of an electric sunroof on the Titanium trim as standard.

It is now being speculated that the Titanium S variant will likely be getting a few exterior changes including a revamped front bumper, LED daytime running lights placed below the headlights, LED tail lights as well as new alloy wheels. On the inside, the 2021 Ford EcoSport Titanium S could get a new touchscreen infotainment system.

It should be noted that Ford is yet to confirm this news. Ford currently offers the EcoSport with two engines, including a 1.5-litre three-cylinder NA petrol unit that belts out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 149 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor producing 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque.

A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with both the engines, while the petrol engine is also offered with a 6-speed torque converter AT. On the feature front, the EcoSport comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass connectivity, cruise control, paddle shifters (AT only), an electric sunroof, HID headlamps with LED DRLs, multi-colour footwell ambient lighting, puddle lamps, leather steering wheel and more.

On the safety front, the sub-4m SUV gets side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency braking indicator, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System and Hill Launch Assist.

Ford currently retails the EcoSport at a base price of Rs 8.19 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end trim. As of now, the EcoSport puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 as well as the Tata Nexon.