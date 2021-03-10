2021 Ford EcoSport SE Launching In India Today

The new Ford EcoSport SE variant will be based on the top-end S trim, and will be positioned under the latter in the line-up

The Ford EcoSport was launched as one of the first sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market back in 2012, but the car is yet to receive a generational update. Rivals have caught up, and the EcoSport feels comparatively outdated now. Hence, Ford is working on introducing a new update for the sub-4m SUV.

Ford is all set to introduce a new variant called ‘SE’ for the EcoSport range in the Indian market today. The EcoSport SE will get unique rear styling over the current model, which will make it similar to the one sold in foreign countries. That said, the SE variant will not get the tail-mounted spare wheel like the regular EcoSport does.

The SE variant will be based on the range-topping S trim (or Sports trim) of the EcoSport, however, it will miss out on the blacked-out alloy wheels or the blacked-out roof. While the tail-mounted spare wheel will not be seen, it will instead get a tyre pressure monitoring system along with a puncture repair kit.

Other features on offer will include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, push-button start/stop and keyless entry.

No mechanical changes will be made to the car. Ford offers the EcoSport with two engine options, including a 1.5-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 149 Nm of peak torque. respectively. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque.

A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with both the engines, while the petrol engine is also offered with a 6-speed torque converter AT. Ford currently retails the EcoSport at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The new SE variant will sit below the top-end S trim in the EcoSport line-up.