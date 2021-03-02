2021 Ford EcoSport SE Detailed In Exclusive Walkaround Video

Here, we have an exclusive walkaround video of the upcoming Ford EcoSport SE, which is expected to launch on 3rd March

Ford EcoSport was first launched in India back in 2013, and in 2017, Ford gave it a mid-life facelift. Despite being so old, the EcoSport is the most popular vehicle in Ford India’s lineup. To keep things fresh, the American carmaker is planning to introduce a new variant of the EcoSport in our market, which will sport a few minor changes over the existing models.

The new variant, called EcoSport SE, will be available without a boot-mounted spare wheel. In fact, there won’t be a spare wheel at all, with Ford offering a puncture repair kit instead. The numberplate holder has now been placed on the tailgate, with a horizontal chrome slat above it. The rear bumper now gets a silver-finished faux bash plate, which looks cool, but the taillights remain unchanged.

Other than that, no changes have been made to the sides or front of the car. It continues to get projector lamps with LED DRLs, the front grille has the same mesh design with chrome trims, and the front bumper gets a faux bash plate. The vehicle also gets black cladding along the sides, but not over the wheel arches, and we also see 7-spoke single-tone alloy wheels here.

The new SE variant is likely to be positioned between the ‘Titanium’ and ‘Sports’ trims. The features on offer will include keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), all power windows, climate control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The interior gets a dual-tone theme (black and beige), and a centre armrest is available for the front row. We also see that the EcoSport SE will offer a sunroof, along with silver-painted roof rails, although it won’t get a dual-tone exterior colour option.

As for the powertrains options, they will continue to be the same as the other variants – a 1.5L petrol engine (123 PS and 149 Nm) and a 1.5L diesel engine (100 PS and 215 Nm). A 5-speed manual is available as standard on both powerplants, with an optional 6-speed automatic available with the petrol engine. As per our source, the 2021 Ford EcoSport SE is expected to launch on 3rd March 2021.