2021 Ford EcoSport Gets Sunroof In Lower Trims, 5 Variants Discontinued

Ford is now offering an electric sunroof with half of the 2021 EcoSport line-up and as many as five variants have been discontinued

The Ford EcoSport was one of the first sub-4m SUVs in the Indian market when it was launched back in 2012, but the car is yet to receive a generational update. Over the years, rivals have caught up, and the EcoSport feels outdated now.

However, in order to lure more buyers, the American carmaker has reshuffled the EcoSport’s variant line-up for the 2021 model year and here we have the whole dose of what is in store. The variant rejig has also resulted in the EcoSport becoming more affordable.

That being said, the entry-level petrol variant of the sub-4m SUV will now set you back by Rs 7.99 lakh, as against Rs 8.19 lakh that it previously costed. The base diesel trim continues to be priced from Rs 8.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards. Take a look at the 2021 Ford EcoSport’s variant-wise price in the table below –

2021 Ford EcoSport Variant Price* Ambiente MT petrol Rs 7.99 lakh Trend MT petrol Rs 8.64 lakh Titanium MT petrol Rs 9.79 lakh Titanium+ AT petrol Rs 11.19 lakh Sports MT petrol Rs 10.99 lakh Ambiente MT diesel Rs 8.69 lakh Trend MT diesel Rs 9.14 lakh Titanium MT diesel Rs 9.99 lakh Sports MT diesel Rs 11.49 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Ford has also discontinued a range of variants of the SUV, including Thunder Edition (both petrol and diesel), Titanium+ petrol MT, Titanium AT petrol, Titanium+ diesel MT as well as Titanium+ diesel AT. While a range of variants have been discontinued, the carmaker will now be offering the Titanium trim with a sunroof; which was only previously offered with the Titanium+ variant. This means that an electric sunroof is now being offered with half of the EcoSport line-up.

It should be noted that Ford will soon be introducing a new top-of-the-line variant for the EcoSport, which could feature some visual enhancements like a sporty front bumper with a larger grille and restyled headlamps, while some new features could also be introduced, including a 360-degree camera.

No changes have been made to either of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrain. The 2021 Ford EcoSport continues to rival the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser as well as the Mahindra XUV300 in the Indian market.