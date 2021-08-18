2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spotted Without Camouflage, Launch Soon

The upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift will feature a few changes to the styling, but the mechanicals of the SUV will remain unaltered

Ford India is planning to give the EcoSport another facelift, and test mules of the updated model have been spotted a few times already. Now, new spy pictures of the forthcoming model have emerged online, in which the compact SUV can be seen completely undisguised, giving us the clearest look yet at the vehicle.

The upcoming Ford EcoSport Facelift will sport an updated front fascia. The front grille features black surrounds around the chrome outlining, along with 3D chrome elements on the mesh. The headlamps are the same dagger-shaped units that we see on the current model. The front bumper has also been restyled, featuring faux air vents near the sides and a fake bash plate in the centre.

The foglamp housings have been updated as well, and they feature inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. The side profile of the vehicle remains unchanged, save for the new alloy wheels. The new wheels feature five twin-spokes with a machine-cut finish. At the rear, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel remains, and the taillamps design is unchanged.

The numberplate holder on the rear bumper now gets a silver finish. As for the interior, it can’t be seen here, but we don’t expect any significant changes there. The cabin design will remain unchanged, although the upholstery might be new. The equipment list might see a few additions, but we’re not too sure about that.

The powertrains will likely remain unchanged as well; the current EcoSport is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, capable of belting out a peak power of 122 PS and a maximum torque of 149 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which pushes out 100 PS and 215 Nm.

A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, while the petrol engine also gets an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox option. We expect the new EcoSport facelift to launch in India around this year’s Diwali festive season. The compact Ford crossover will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.