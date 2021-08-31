2021 Ford EcoSport Facelift Likely Launch In Late September

2021 Ford EcoSport facelift has gained a thoroughly updated front end to stretch the lifespan of the existing model; no mechanical changes are expected

Ford’s India division has been working on the facelifted EcoSport for some time now and it has been caught on camera already wearing the production body in an undisguised manner – giving us all the necessary information over its design changes. According to Ford dealers, the updated compact SUV will go on sale around October 2021.

This could turn out to be true considering that car brands will use the festive season to introduce new models taking advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers. In addition, the EcoSport has been on sale for nearly a decade without a generation change and thus the facelift will help in stretching the lifecycle further.

Amidst speculations surrounding Ford’s future with it looking for contract manufacturing opportunities and the expected decision on local investments in the second half of this calendar year, the 2021 EcoSport takes the spotlight as it has been a long time coming. On the outside, the American manufacturer has gone for a redesigned front fascia.

It comprises a different grille with new inserts and a thick chrome bordering while the Blue Oval badge sits at the centre. The heavily updated front bumper has inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights that double up as LED turn signals and is positioned above the circular fog lamps surrounded by a black housing.

Other key elements are a pair of sharp headlamps and a wide central air inlet in the lower part of the bumper alongside the newly designed alloy wheels and muscular skid plates. Despite the front end getting significant updates, the rear appears to remain the same with the presence of horizontal taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

The cabin will also be subjected to updates and it will continue to have a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Ford SYNC 3 connectivity, electric sunroof, etc. Under the bonnet, the 2021 Ford EcoSport won’t likely have any changes as a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine are expected to stay put with similar transmission choices.