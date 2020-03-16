2021 Ford Bronco Three-Door SUV Spied For The First Time

2021 Ford Bronco will go likely go on sale towards the later stages of this year and it could be offered in three different configurations

Speculations surrounding the return of the Bronco nameplate have been there for long and finally it has started showing up its face. Caught on camera undisguised recently, the 2021 Ford Bronco retains its authentic boxy character accentuated by high ground clearance. It will be offered in multiple seating and roof configurations to adhere to a wide range of customers.

The three-door version has also been leaked showing us the versatility of the platform used. In the five-door model, Ford has utilised a multi-part removable hardtop with an in-built roof rack. The tie-down points on the front fenders can be seen next to the leading edges of the five-door 4×4 SUV’s bonnet. Whatever the body style is, the flat roof, slightly raked windshield and tall pillars can be clearly witnessed.

The off-roader is expected to be powered by a 2.7-litre turbocharged V6 engine paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission, judging by the bulge on the hood. The unique pair of handles grafted to the bonnet or mounted on the fenders could be the LED turn indicators inspired by the past models. The five-door Bronco is the more rugged of the three bodystyles in terms of design.

Presumably, it will have more off-roading abilities and technologies incorporated compared to the other two models. It will be a more practical offering due to the space being provided and the spy pictures show the presence of black fenders, round-shaped LED headlamps, black front grille, bold BRONCO lettering, flat bonnet structure and vertically stacked tail lights.

The Bronco Sport three-door model could have plenty in common with the Escape premium SUV including the EcoBoost powertrain. Thus, a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol unit in different states of tune could be made available with this particular version.

It must be noted that the 2021 Ford Bronco will make its world premiere later this year and it will be interesting to see where it will be sold other than the American countries.