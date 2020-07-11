2021 Ford Bronco SUV Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The leaked image shows the upcoming Ford Bronco’s 2-door version in a bright yellow paint scheme, bashing sand dunes in a desert

A new official picture of the 2021 Ford Bronco has leaked mere days before the SUV’s unveiling on 13th July. Ford has been teasing the vehicle for quite a while now, and multiple spy pictures have also been doing rounds on the interweb, increasing the anticipation for the Bronco among enthusiasts.

In the leaked images, we can see the exterior design of the 2-door version. Some readers might be aware that the Ford Bronco will be available in three models – 2-door, 4-door, and Sport. The 2-door version, seen in the leaked image here, will have an open cabin architecture, much like an adventure UV. The doors are removable, just like on the Jeep Wrangler.

We can make out a lot of details from this image, although a major portion of the car has been hidden by sand being flung from the big knobby tyres. The front end features round headlights, with large ‘BRONCO” lettering on the grille. The front bumper is quite high, and gets integrated fog light. The A-, B-, and C-pillars look quote thick, which should add rigidity to the chassis.

The four-door version of the Bronco, however, will be a proper SUV. It will have a traditional body-on-frame design, and its design will also be old-school. In fact, the new Bronco’s styling will be heavily inspired by the original 1965 Ford Bronco, complete with sharp body lines and round headlights.

The third version, the Bronco Sport, will be different from both these SUVs. It will be built on a completely different monocoque chassis, and will be smaller in dimensions than the 4-door Bronco. Its styling will also be different from the rest of the Bronco family. For example, its headlamps will be rectangular in shape, with a circular projector light and angle-eye LED DRLs inside.

The engine specifications of the Bronco lineup are still a mystery. There have been reports suggesting that there will be a 2.3-litre ‘EcoBoost’ on offer, along with a hybrid powerplant as well. It might also get the 2.0-litre ‘EcoBlue’ engine, which is available on the Ford Endeavour/Everest. Transmission options might be limited to just one – a 10-speed automatic.