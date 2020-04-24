2021 Ford Bronco Sport Interior Fully Spied

The Ford Bronco Sport might be sharing its platform and powertrains with the Escape, but gets a completely different cabin as compared to the road-going crossover

The interior of the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco has been fully revealed in spy shots, which confirms that the SUV’s cabin will look wholly different from the small crossover that it shares its platform with – the Escape. Since the Bronco Sport is based on a more car-like architecture unlike its bigger sibling, the Bronco, its cabin will also feel quirkier as compared to the latter.

A fully digital instrument cluster can be seen in the spy shots, which is expected to be offered on the high-end trims. A centrally mounted floating touchscreen infotainment is also on offer, which is flanked by the central AC vents. Right under the infotainment screen lies a storage space to keep your phone or wallet, and the HVAC controls are placed below that.

Ford has also included colour-coded trims here and there, including accents around the door handles and infotainment display. A rotary dial can be seen for the transmission, along with a panel of buttons that control the traction aids nearby. The Ford Bronco Sport is expected to be offered with a few additional drive modes (possibly a trail and a mud setting) over the road-going crossover’s Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand.

A previously leaked VIN guide hinted that the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will borrow its powertrains from the Ford Escape. The entry-level models will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol motor, producing 180 hp of maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque.

The higher-end trims will be getting a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine with a power output of 250 hp and a max torque output of 373 Nm. Both the powertrains will come coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel drive system is expected to be standard across the range.

Ford had plans to reveal the 2021 Bronco Sport in April 2020, but it has now been pushed to May or June. The SUV is expected to arrive at dealerships by the end of this year, or even early next year.