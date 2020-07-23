2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Production Doubles To Meet Demand

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition gets many standard features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and heated leather seats

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Ford will be increasing the production of its Bronco First Edition to 7,000 units. It is twice that of the originally planned numbers but an email Ford sent to its customers noted that the additional units have already been booked as well. The initially allocated production of 3,500 units were reserved within the matter of hours when the official bookings commenced.

The new generation Ford Bronco is one of the high anticipated vehicles in recent history. The Bronco rugged off-roading SUV was on sale between 1966 and 1996. After its fifth generation, Ford pulled the nameplate for nearly a quarter century. This created a huge fanfare and plenty of enthusiasm among potential customers and enthusiasts, and they are well served considering the initial impressions.

The Bronco has been made available in two-door, four-door and the more compact Bronco Sport versions. It is built on the traditional body-on-frame construction as the Ranger pickup truck while the Bronco Sport is based on a modified version of the Escape’s unibody architecture. Some might feel that increase in production could devalue it, people are still buzzing about the First Edition due to a number of reasons.

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition has a starting price of $59,305 for the two-door and $63,500 for the four-door, excluding the destination charges. It gets many standard equipment such as Bang & Olufsen audio, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated leather seats, Shadow Black hardtop and Safari bar and many other features from Lux and Sasquatch packages.

It is sold only with the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with only a ten-speed automatic transmission. The regular the sixth-generation Bronco is offered with a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost inline four-cylinder engine kicking out 270 horsepower and 420 Nm.

It can be had with either a seven-speed Getrag manual transmission, basically a speed-speed unit with the crawler gear as seventh, or a ten-speed automatic transmission.