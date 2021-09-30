2021 Force Gurkha Vs Mahindra Thar – Price Comparison

The Force Gurkha is currently available in a single variant, while the Mahindra Thar can be had in two trim lines – AX and LX

Force Motors has finally launched the new-gen version of the Gurkha in the Indian market, and while it does feature some styling updates, it continues to remain the bold, no-nonsense off-roader that it always has been. As of now, the Force Gurkha has only one direct rival in the country, i.e. the Mahindra Thar.

Here is a price comparison between the Force Gurkha and the Mahindra Thar, take a look –

Force Gurkha Variants* Mahindra Thar (Diesel) Variants* AX (O) Soft Top – Rs 12.99 lakh AX (O) Hard Top – Rs 13.09 lakh Gurkha – Rs 13.59 lakh LX Soft Top – Rs 13.59 lakh LX Hard Top – Rs 13.69 lakh LX AT Soft Top – Rs 14.99 lakh LX AT Hard Top – Rs 15.09 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

It should be noted that we have only listed the prices for diesel variants of the Mahindra Thar, since the Force Gurkha is only offered with an oil burner. That said, Force is offering the Gurkha in a single variant that is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh.

In contrast, pricing for the diesel-powered Mahindra Thar starts from Rs 12.99 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 15.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The petrol-powered Thar is currently priced from Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 14.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end LX AT Hard Top variant.

The Force Gurkha costs as much as the LX trim of the Mahindra Thar with the Soft Top option, which is actually the top-end diesel manual variant. Hence, The Thar continues to remain the most affordable 4×4 car available in the Indian market.

That said, Force is offering the Gurkha with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that belts out 91 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar is available with a 2.2-litre diesel motor that makes 130 PS and 300 Nm, as well as a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 150 PS of power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT). The Thar can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 6-speed AT.