2021 Force Gurkha (Mahindra Thar Rival) Deliveries Commence In India

Force Gurkha is priced at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it’s the sole rival to the extremely popular Mahindra Thar

Last month, Force Motors had launched the Gurkha BS6 in the Indian market. Deliveries of the SUV have now begun across the country. The manufacturer has not revealed the exact number of bookings it has received for the 2021 Gurkha, but we believed that the SUV will likely find a lot of success in our market.

Force Gurkha only has one direct rival in India – Mahindra Thar. The current-gen Thar was introduced a year ago in our market, and it has enjoyed a lot of success since then. Mahindra has received upwards of 75,000 bookings for the Thar, but due to production constraints, the company hasn’t been able to fulfil these orders. Currently, the waiting period for the Thar goes as high as a year!

Force Gurkha thus seems like a brilliant alternative, as buyers wouldn’t have to wait a year to take delivery! Also, the new Gurkha is much better than the older model, featuring better creature comforts and offering more convenience and safety features, while still maintaining the rugged charm of the original.

Ashutosh Khosla, President of Sales and Marketing at Force Motors, had this to say: “We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback. We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months.”

Under the hood of the new Gurkha is a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine, which generates a peak power of 91 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4×4 system. The latter gets manually-locking front and rear differentials, along with a low-ratio transfer case.

Force Motors has confirmed that it will launch a 5-door/long-wheelbase version of the Gurkha soon. The 5-door version will have the same styling as the current 3-door version, and the powertrain will likely be the same as well. The interior space, however, will be better, than the existing one. The final details are under wraps at the moment.