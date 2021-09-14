2021 Force Gurkha Interior Teased, Gets Captain Seats In Second Row

Apart from captain chairs, the upcoming Force Gurkha BS6 will offer higher levels of comfort and convenience than the previous model

Force Motors is all set to debut the 2021 Gurkha (BS6 model) in the Indian market on 15 September. Ahead of that, the manufacturer has released a few teasers for this upcoming SUV, giving us tiny glimpses of the exterior and interior design. The new Gurkha will be more premium and upmarket compared to the older one, with a lot of new features available.

In a new teaser, the manufacturer has hinted that the second row of the 2021 Gurkha will get captain seats with individual armrests. It surely looks like Force has paid attention to creature comforts on the new Gurkha, to ensure it feels more car-like instead of truck-like. Perhaps it could even double up as a daily commuter for some!

The Gurkha BS6 was first showcased back at the 2020 Auto Expo, but plans for its launch were delayed several times. The exterior design of the new model will feature plenty of changes over the old BS4 version, like new round LED headlights (with integrated LED DRLs), LED taillights, a revised front grille, etc. As for the interior, we expect it to be reworked extensively, to offer better feel and comfort than before.

When comfort is of the essence, you know you’re in for a great drive. Sink into comfortable captain seats on every adventure. This is the vehicle your family will love!

.

.

.#TheallnewGurkha #ForceGurkha #Comingsoon #StayTuned #GetReady #Gurkha4x4x4 pic.twitter.com/ufAaiFH75a — Force Motors Ltd. (@ForceMotorsFML) September 7, 2021

As for the interior, we expect to see plenty of major changes here. A lot of convenience features are likely to be available, like automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, power windows (front), power-operated ORVMs, etc. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors will also be offered on the SUV.

As per speculations, the upcoming 2021 Force Gurkha will be available with a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel engine. This motor can belt out 90 PS and 260 Nm, and will likely come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain will be offered, with a low-range transfer case and manual locking differentials (front and rear) available as standard.

Upon launch, the 2021 Force Gurkha will have just one direct rival in the Indian market – Mahindra Thar. With the latter being plagued with massive waiting periods, the Gurkha could enjoy a lot of success if Force Motors plays its cards right.