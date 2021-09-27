2021 Force Gurkha 4x4x4 To Launch Today In India

2021 Force Gurkha is powered by the BSVI compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 91 hp and 250 Nm; gets a host of improvements over the previous model

Following the release of the official pictures and details a few days ago, Force Motors has today announced the launch of the new generation Gurkha in the domestic market and its deliveries will commence by the middle of next month. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Force Gurkha gets a host of changes inside and out.

The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach with modern styling elements. It features a newly designed front grille, heavily updated bumpers up front and rear, new lighting clusters, large-size windows, larger rear windshield, standard snorkel, 4x4x4 badging on the rear fender and so on. The upright proportions and tall pillars accentuate the vintage off-roader appeal.

On the inside, the 2021 Force Gurkha gains a brand new dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system, front-facing second-row captain seats and so on. It must be noted that the new generation Gurkha has received some subtle changes over the prototype showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo such as the GURKHA wording replacing the Force logo.

The interior theme is no more two-tone as a dark grey theme is used in the production version. The new Force Gurkha is said to be underpinned by a new architecture meeting the latest crash test regulations. As for the performance, the old 2.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has been updated to meet the BSVI emission standards.

It continues to produce a maximum power output of 91 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission. The 2.2-litre diesel mill used in the Gurkha Xtreme developing 140 horsepower is not making a comeback anytime soon either. The powertrain is linked with a four-wheel-drive system with low range and manual locking differentials at the front and the rear.

Other highlights in the 2021 Force Gurkha are independent double-wishbone front suspension, multilink rear, wading depth of 700 mm, tilt and telescopic steering, cornering lamps, USB charging sockets, power windows, armrests for rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Daytime Running Lights, etc.