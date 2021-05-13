2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India From Rs. 19.99 Lakh

The 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S draw power from a 1,103cc V4 engine, with 208 PS and 123 Nm on tap

Ducati India has introduced the 2021 Streetfighter V4 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is available in two variants – standard and S – priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India), respectively. Both the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S are powered by the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, the same as the Panigale V4.

This 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4 motor can generate a peak power of 208 PS (at 12,750 rpm) and a maximum torque of 123 Nm (at 11,500 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, which also gets a quick-shifter and a slip and assist clutch. Although the engine specifications are similar, the level of equipment on V4 and V4 S is different.

The standard Streetfighter V4 gets Showa front forks and a Sachs monoshock rear suspension, along with a Sachs steering damper. The more premium Streetfighter V4 S offers electronically-adjustable Ohlins front forks, an electronically-adjustable Ohlins rear monoshock, and an Ohlins steering damper. The braking system is the same on both variants – twin 330mm discs on the front wheel and a single 245mm disc on the rear wheel.

The design of the 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S is extremely sharp and sporty. The bikes get LED headlamps and LED DRLs, aerodynamic winglets, a muscular fuel tank, and a sharp tail section with an LED taillight. They also get a fully digital instrument console and a single-sided swingarm, both of which add a premium feel to the motorcycle.

With centre-set footpegs and a wide handlebar, the Streetfighter V4 offers an upright riding position. This makes it much more road-friendly than the Panigale, which offers an extremely committed riding position, better suited for a racetrack.

There are two colour options on offer here – Ducati Red and Dark Stealth – with the latter only being available on the V4 S, that too as an optional upgrade worth Rs. 20,000. Bookings for the 2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S have already commenced across India, and deliveries are expected to begin very soon.