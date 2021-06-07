2021 Ducati Panigale V4 & Diavel 1260 Range Launched From Rs. 18.49 Lakh

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S are powered by the Desmosedici Stradale engine producing 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm

Ducati India has today announced the launch of the Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260 in the domestic market. The Italian manufacturer has already delivered on 8 of the 12 bike launches promised for 2021. The new Panigale V4 and V4 S are priced at Rs. 23.50 lakh and Rs. 28.40 lakh respectively (Ex-Showroom, pan India).

The BSVI compliant 2021 Panigale V4 and V4 S continue to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale engine delivering a maximum power output of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. To eliminate losses in the transition towards BSVI, the exhaust comes with larger catalysts of 10 mm additional length.

Moreover, the new technology of impregnation of noble metals helps in maximizing the ability to convert polluting gases. Developed by engineers at Ducati Corse and the Ducati Style Center, the new Panigale V4’s aero package is similar to that of the V4 R and it comprises aerodynamic appendages, lateral extractors for efficient airflow over radiators, along with Plexiglas, headlight fairing, and side fairings.

The evolved electronic in the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 boasts the latest Ducati Traction Control. The system prevents slippage of the rear wheel in mid-corner when you reopen the throttle at the maximum lean angle by monitoring the angular acceleration of the crankshaft and speed of the rear wheel.

The electronics package also boasts ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO and Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO. The 2021 Panigale V4 features new Riding Modes including Race Riding Mode.

The Riding Modes allows for four different pre-set riding styles and there is also a new chain guard fin, heated grips, new ignition key, new self-bleeding brake, and clutch pumps from the Superleggera V4, etc. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said,

“We set out with an aggressive BS6 bike launch plan for 2021 and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver on it. Both the Panigale V4, V4 S and the Diavel 1260, 1260 S are an exciting addition to our entire range of bikes and helps us get closer to a more versatile line-up.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S are priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh and Rs. 21.49 lakh respectively (Ex-Showroom, pan India) and reservations are open across all authorised dealerships in India. The BSVI version of the Diavel 1260 is heavier by 5 kilograms while the Diavel 1260 S is lighter by 2 kg.

The 1,262 cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing kicks out 3 bhp more than the predecessor. It makes 162 hp maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Diavel 1260 S gets a two-way Quick Shifter and both gain upgraded riding modes.