2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched In India At Rs. 18.99 Lakh

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 derives power from the 1,158 cc Granturismo, liquid-cooled, four valves per cylinder, V4 engine producing 168 bhp and 125 Nm

Ducati’s India division has today announced the launch of the Multistrada V4 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It is the third Ducati motorcycle to receive the acclaimed V4 engine following the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, and it joins the Multistrada 950 in the brand’s touring range.

It will sit at the top of the food chain as the Italian manufacturer’s flagship adv. The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is offered in the base V4, V4 S (Rs. 23.10 lakh) and V4 S Sport (Rs. 23.30 lakh) trims. The entry-level model comes with black painted wheels in the signature red colour while the V4 S features Aviator Grey shade, besides added equipment list quickshifter.

The base model also boasts a fully adjustable 50 mm USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock rear suspension sourced from Marzocchi with a cantilever layout. The other two variants, V4 S and V4 S Sport, are equipped with a semi active Ducati Skyhook Suspension, which has been updated with an auto levelling function.

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Sport gains Sport livery alongside Akrapovic carbon-fibre and titanium exhaust and the fender up front is done up in carbon-fibre as well. The adventure motorcycle sits on a monocoque platform and gains a new double-sided swingarm setup. Moreover, it rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel with a suite of electronics.

The latest electronics package comprises IMU with cornering ABS system, traction control and wheelie control amongst others. As for the performance, the 1,158 cc Granturismo, liquid-cooled, four valves per cylinder, V4 engine is employed producing a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,750 rpm.

The powertrain uses valve springs instead of the traditional desmodromic valve functionality. The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh through Ducati’s authorised dealerships across the country and it will put up against the recently launched 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and Honda’s CRF 1100 L. It is expected to make a strong impact in the segment.