2021 Ducati Desert Sled & Scrambler Nightshift Launched In India

2021 Ducati Desert Sled gets a new blue paint scheme paying tribute to the enduros of the 1980s while the Scrambler Nightshift is a new addition to the lineup

Ducati India has today announced the launch of the updated Scrambler series as the 2021 Desert Sled and Scrambler Nightshift have been introduced, priced at Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) respectively. The Nightshift is a new addition to the lineup and is a mixed bag of different models as the tracker appeal does give a stunning street cred.

It replaced the Scrambler Café Racer and Full Throttle models in the global Scrambler portfolio. It comes with a flat handlebar from the 1100 Sport Pro, bar-end rearview mirrors reminiscing the ones in the Cafe Racer, number plates taken from the Full Throttle, a new bench seat and spoked wheels. Carrying a blacked-out theme, the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift runs on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is simplistic in appeal and the black theme gives a premium vibe with an LED headlamp, and an aggressive black exhaust system. The Ducati Desert Sled has been a mainstay in the lineup and is powered by an 803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine producing a maximum power output of 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

The 2021 Ducati Desert Sled pays tribute to the scramblers of the past and it gets a new Sparking Blue livery reminiscing the enduro motorcycles of the 1980s. With a rather vintage appeal, it is equipped with modern technologies for the betterment of off-roading. The features list comprises a high fender, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear rims, adjustable suspension, a new seat with anti-slip lining and so on.

The electronic aid package contains cornering ABS, Journey and Off-Road riding modes. As for the suspension, the forks are fully adjustable and the shocks can be adjusted for preload and rebound. A 330 mm front disc with a four-piston calliper and a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper are used for stopping duties.

It runs on Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres and has a wide and tall handlebar setup.