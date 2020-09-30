2021 Dacia Sandero, Logan And Sandero Stepway Officially Unveiled

The next-generation Dacia Sandero, Logan, and Sandero Stepway are now underpinned by Renault’s CMF platform

Earlier this month, Dacia had revealed the 2021 Sandero, Logan, and Sandero Stepway via the first official images. Now, the Romanian manufacturer has completely unveiled the trio. The new-gen vehicles sport plenty of changes over the older models, not only in the design, but in terms of mechanicals, equipment, etc.

The biggest change in these new-generation Dacia cars is their platform. The carmaker has switched to Renault’s CMF platform, which also underpins the latest Clio hatchback. Apart from that, Dacia has added plenty of new equipment and feature to the mix, like electric power steering, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot assist, parking sensors (front and rear), reverse parking camera, and hill-hold assist.

As for the styling, the new-gen models look extremely sharp and modern. Unlike the older models, the newer ones do not look like bare-basic entry-level cars. At the front, we see a pair of sleek-looking LED headlamps, with a wide grille in the middle (which also gets chrome inserts). The front bumper features a wide air dam, with fog lamps flanking it on both sides.

The 2021 Sandero Stepaway is a crossover hatchback based on the Sandero, with a lot of off-road-inspired design elements. It gets black plastic cladding all around, raised ground clearance, and silver-finished bash plates on both ends. The front bumper has been redesigned slightly, and features different housing for the fog lamps and LED indicators. It also gets a pair of pronounced roof rails, which add to the vehicles’ utilitarian appeal.

Interestingly, Dacia has decided to discontinue the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The new model will be powered exclusively by petrol powerplants. The first of these is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder motor, which develops a measly 65 HP, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual. The second one is a 0.9-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 mill, which generates 90 HP, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

Lastly, there is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, which belts out 100 HP. This motor can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine can also run on LPG, making it an extremely economical option. The new cars will also feature idle start/stop tech, to improve fuel economy.