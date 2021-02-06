2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained In Detail

The soon-to-launch Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in two variants in the Indian market, along with a single engine-gearbox option

French carmaker Citroen recently unveiled its first offering for the Indian market, the C5 Aircross. The SUV is expected to launch here next month, and will be sold through ‘La Maison Citroen’ dealerships across India. It will be brought to our market as a CKD import, and the production has already begun at CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in two trim levels – Feel and Shine. The base ‘Feel’ variant will offer plenty of features, like halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, automatic headlamps and wipers, fog lamps (front and rear), LED taillights, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, power-folding and heated ORVMs, puddle lamps, and machine-cut 18-inch alloy wheels.

Other features on offer include a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument console, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), power-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, e-parking brake, auto-dimming IRVM, three independent second-row seats (with slide, recline, and folding function), and a cabin air purifier.

As for the safety features, the C5 Aircross will come standard with six airbags, ESP, traction control (with five modes), hill descent control, hill start assist, blind-spot monitoring system, parking sensors (front and rear), TPMS, hands-free parking, driving modes, and reverse parking camera.

On the top-spec ‘Shine’ trim, the only additional features are a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, and a gesture-operated tailgate. The price of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be somewhere between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh for the ‘Feel’ trim, and the ‘Shine’ variant is expected to be only slightly more expensive than the base model. Its chief rivals in the Indian market will include the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

The C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 177 PS and 400 Nm, respectively. There will be a single transmission option available – an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company claims that the vehicle can deliver a fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl, which is quite impressive.