2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Facelift Unveiled With Refreshed Package

2021 Citroen C3 Aircross gets an updated front fascia standing in line with the CXperience concept and features like Advanced Comfort Seats

Citroen has unveiled the updated C3 Aircross for 2021 as it gets a revised exterior and new features. The compact crossover gets a new face courtesy of redesigned front grille and bumper alongside a set of new LED headlamps. Based on the brand’s CXperience concept, the 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross is more in line with the latest crop of models such as the C4.

To make the offering appeal to a wider band of customers, the French manufacturer is providing 70 different exterior body paint combos this time around and more personalised features are on offer as well. This includes Khaki Grey, Voltaic Blue and Polar White and two new colour packs increase the ability to make the individual C3 Aircross stand out.

Besides three roof colour choices, coloured inserts are also available. On the inside, Citroen has made available what has been called the Advanced Comfort Seats featuring an additional 15 mm foam and unique padding. Courtesy of the reinforced support, the comfort factor is said to have been enhanced. The redesigned centre console can be covered with a sliding shutter and it has larger storage capacity.

The equipment list comprises of a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with better screen quality and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with other in-car connectivity bits from Citroen’s Connect Assist. The active safety tech enables the presence of Active Safety Brake, Park Assist, Top Rear Vision rearview camera, coloured HUD and Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist.

As for the performance, the 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 108 horsepower or 128 horsepower; 1.5-litre diesel unit with 108 horsepower and a 1.6-litre diesel with 118 horsepower. The deliveries of the facelifted crossover will commence by the middle of this year in the European markets.

Citroen is debuting in India with the C5 Aircross – bound for launch next month. The brand has set up ten dealerships across the country in its initial phase and the C5 Aircross is expected to be priced around Rs. 25 lakh. It will help in establishing a premium image before the arrival of volume-based products such as the CC21 compact SUV.