2021 CFMoto 300NK Launched In India At Rs 2.29 lakh

The BS6-compliant 2021 CFMoto 300NK has been launched at the same price as its BS4 version, i.e. Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

CFMoto entered the Indian market a couple of years back with a range of motorcycles between the 250 – 650 cc segments. The 300NK was the entry point to CFMoto’s line-up in India, and at the time of introduction, was set to rival the likes of the KTM 250 Duke and the now discontinued Honda CB300R.

While the 300NK did arrive at dealerships, it was never delivered to customers. That said, CFMoto has now reintroduced the 300NK in India, which now comes with BS6-compliance. The BS4-compliant CFMoto 300NK was priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and surprisingly, the BS6 version carries over the exact same price tag, despite the updates to comply it with the new emission norms.

At this price point, the new CFMoto 300NK puts up against the likes of the KTM 250 Duke, BMW G 310 R as well as the TVS Apache RR 310. While the news of the launch has been revealed by CFMoto on its social media handles, it is yet to be seen how many dealerships of the brand are still operational.

No visual changes have been made to naked streetfighter. Hence, it continues to come equipped with a low-slung full-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept rear section, a split-seat setup, an underbelly exhaust, a rear-fender mounted number plate, as well as its five-spoke alloy wheels.

The suspension setup consists of upside-down telescopic front forks and a mono-shock setup at the back. The braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes on both ends, coupled with a dual-channel ABS as standard. One of the bike’s major highlights was its weight, with the BS4 version tipping the scale at just 151 kg.

That said, no details of the bike’s powertrain have been revealed either. What we do know is that the BS4 version of the bike came equipped with a 292 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that put out 28 PS of maximum power, along with 25 Nm of peak torque. The engine came mated to a 6-speed transmission.